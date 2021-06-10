Seismic appoints Heather Cook as new VP to lead APAC expansion

Sales and marketing platform provider Seismic has appointed Heather Cook as its new Asia Pacific vice president.

Based in Australia, Cook will be responsible for driving the company’s expansion and growth throughout Australia and New Zealand, as well as certain markets in Asia.

With close to 20 years of experience in business strategy, services, sales enablement, marketing and operations, Cook moves to Seismic from Hootsuite where she held the role of APAC general manager for more than a year. She has also held leadership roles for Marketo, Oracle and Dell.

“Heather has an impressive record of growing markets within a business, nurturing high-performing teams, and championing diversity,” said Seismic co-founder and chief executive Doug Winter.

“This level of experience, combined with Heather’s in-depth understanding of marketing technology buyers and trends will be critical to Seismic’s success as we enter the next phase of growth in ANZ and Asia. More importantly, Heather’s expertise will immediately add value to our customers transforming their sales and marketing capabilities to thrive in this digital-first world.”

Originally from Texas, USA, Cook lived and worked in Dublin before making the move to Sydney in 2007, where she is based today.

“Governments across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore have announced commitments towards building digital economies, helping their workforces acquire digital skills and supporting local businesses in adopting technologies,” said Cook.

“I have always been passionate about helping companies transform their businesses with emerging technologies. It is an exciting time to join the team because Seismic provides the opportunity to play a key role in the digitisation journey and talent upskilling of companies. With its automation, AI and data analytics capabilities, the platform helps sales and marketing teams gain in-depth understanding of customers to inform business strategies.

“Furthermore, turbulent market conditions have tempted many companies across Asia Pacific to apply band-aids to the operational effectiveness of their frontline teams, without a long-term view of the domino effect it could have on customer experience. Research found that 57 percent of customers have stopped buying from a company because a competitor provided a better experience. Uniting sales, marketing and services capabilities using technology to excel in customer experience becomes crucial for businesses to stay competitive and resilient in this volatile environment.”