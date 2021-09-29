Sektor adds IoT security vendor Armis to portfolio

Sektor has added US-based cybersecurity vendor Armis to its Australia and New Zealand distribution portfolio.

Armis specialises in agentless security for unmanaged and IoT devices using “out-of-band sensing technology”, a statement on the partnership said. This includes traditional devices like laptops and smartphones, as well devices that cannot have an agent installed such as smart TVs, webcams, printers, industrial control systems and POS terminals, among others.

“Having secured several prestigious Australian corporate clients, in government, healthcare and telecommunications, Armis wants to build on that success and penetrate the Australian market more broadly. We needed an Australian distributor with a strong base of partners across a range of industries, in order to drive awareness and sales,” said Armis APJ vice president Andrew Draper.

“Having already appointed Sektor in New Zealand, we saw that they had equally strong relationships in Australia, were highly regarded and knew their market extremely well. Appointing Sektor in Australia was a natural extension of the relationship and one that was a perfect fit for our growth objectives.”

Sektor said that Armis is a strong addition to their existing portfolio.

Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said, “As distributors of a broad range of traditional and IoT devices, the ability to offer a solution to protect those same devices from cyber security exposures is a very natural fit. Sektor is very excited and proud to be selected as distributor for Armis, and to be able to add this ground-breaking solution to our portfolio. This will add immense value to our partners and their end customers.”

Sektor has recently added a slew of brands to its ANZ portfolio, including video surveillance vendor Ava Security, enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendor SOTI, and payment terminal company Pax.

It also formed a partnership with AppDirect to use its subscription commerce platform to automate its reseller operations.