Sektor adds SSE vendor Skyhigh Security

Security Service Edge (SSE) vendor Skyhigh Security has appointed Sektor Australia as its new local distributor.

The appointment covers Skyhigh’s full SSE portfolio, including its platform that provides cloud-native security solutions for data access and data usage.

Sektor partners will also get access to Skyhigh’s new Altitude Partner Program, which offers double-digit backend rebates to advanced-tier partners, a catalogue of training modules available to partners free-of-charge, and a commitment that 100 per cent of their business will transact through the channel.

“We knew Skyhigh Security had industry-leading technology, however learning more about the competitive differentiators that gave Skyhigh Security a cutting edge in the enterprise SSE space such as their hybrid architecture, and unified data protection capabilities, made the decision to pursue this partnership simple for us,” Sektor ANZ general manager of cyber David Long said.

“Moreover, what really became clear throughout the RFI process was that Skyhigh Security is genuinely committed to working with and growing the channel in Australia."

"Bringing Skyhigh Security into the Sektor Cyber offering is going to enable our partners to differentiate in a very tight market, bringing value, diversity and importantly, profitability, back into the channel.”

"Our mission at Skyhigh Security is simple; to protect our customers' data, regardless of where it’s located, in a rapidly shifting hybrid work environment," Skyhigh Security ANZ channel and distribution manager Joel Milburn said.

