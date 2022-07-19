Sektor adds tablet accessory vendor Bosstab

Tablet accessory vendor Bosstab has appointed Sektor as its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Bosstab specialises in stands and mounts for tablets aimed at replacements for bulkier PC and POS terminals in retail stores, restaurants, exhibitions, kiosks, visitor check-in and more.

Sektor will carry Bosstab’s range of desktop, wall mount and floor stands for tablets.

Bosstab said the appointment comes as part of a plan to expand its reach across Australia and New Zealand, choosing to go with the distribution partnership route.

“Distribution is the most efficient way to scale our business. We selected Sektor because of their great connections, deep knowledge of our markets, and strong sales team,” Bosstab general manager Ryan Raubenheimer said.

“Sektor is the distributor with the greatest reach, and many of the organisations that we have in our sights already deal with them.

“Sektor are upfront and honest about everything and dealing with them is a very positive experience. They were the obvious and only choice as our distribution partner.”

Sektor said Bosstab represents “a very natural addition” to their portfolio of products, and also adds value to its network of solution provider partners.

Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said, “Our partners build solutions that include tablet devices, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.”

“We have tablets in our portfolio, so these high quality, well designed tablet stands are a great addition to our range, and will help our partners build even better solutions for their clients.”

Last year, Sektor added IoT security vendor Armis, Android-based POS system vendor Pax, enterprise mobility management vendor SOTI and video surveillance solutions vendor Ava Security to its portfolio.