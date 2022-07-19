Sektor adds tablet accessory vendor Bosstab

By on
Sektor adds tablet accessory vendor Bosstab

Tablet accessory vendor Bosstab has appointed Sektor as its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Bosstab specialises in stands and mounts for tablets aimed at replacements for bulkier PC and POS terminals in retail stores, restaurants, exhibitions, kiosks, visitor check-in and more.

Sektor will carry Bosstab’s range of desktop, wall mount and floor stands for tablets.

Bosstab said the appointment comes as part of a plan to expand its reach across Australia and New Zealand, choosing to go with the distribution partnership route.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

“Distribution is the most efficient way to scale our business. We selected Sektor because of their great connections, deep knowledge of our markets, and strong sales team,” Bosstab general manager Ryan Raubenheimer said.

“Sektor is the distributor with the greatest reach, and many of the organisations that we have in our sights already deal with them.

“Sektor are upfront and honest about everything and dealing with them is a very positive experience. They were the obvious and only choice as our distribution partner.”

Sektor said Bosstab represents “a very natural addition” to their portfolio of products, and also adds value to its network of solution provider partners.

Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said, “Our partners build solutions that include tablet devices, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.”

“We have tablets in our portfolio, so these high quality, well designed tablet stands are a great addition to our range, and will help our partners build even better solutions for their clients.”

Last year, Sektor added IoT security vendor Armis, Android-based POS system vendor Pax, enterprise mobility management vendor SOTI and video surveillance solutions vendor Ava Security to its portfolio.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bosstab cameron arnold distribution ryan raubenheimer sektor

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments

Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?