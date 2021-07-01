Sektor adds video surveillance vendor Ava Security

Sektor adds video surveillance vendor Ava Security

Video surveillance solutions vendor Ava Security has appointed Sektor as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Ava Security specialises in cloud-native video surveillance, with its solutions featuring architected video and cloud-based analytics from traditional security systems.

This also marks the company’s official entry into ANZ, making its video solutions available for purchase in the region for the first time.

“We see the market adopting cloud architecture at an increasing rate in the future. Ava represents the new breed of cloud-based video surveillance and has proven to be the global leader of these systems,” Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said.

“We are excited to bring Ava to Australia and New Zealand and enable the channel to deliver these innovative solutions to their customers.”

Ava Security’s flagship product, Ava Aware, is an AI video management system that analyses all video feeds from all cameras in real-time, identifying objects and events and sends instant notifications and alarms based on rules and unusual activity detection.

Ava chief executive Tormod Ree said, “By identifying all security threats before they become incidents, organizations can take a more proactive security posture.”

Tags:
ava security distribution sektor

