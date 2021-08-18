Sektor inks distie deal with enterprise mobility management vendor SOTI

Sektor has inked a distribution deal with enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendor SOTI for Australia and New Zealand, as well as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Sektor said in a statement that it was eager to partner with an EMM solutions provider that understood its existing local markets, as well as providing expertise to help them expand into new markets.

“SOTI is the leader in the field of EMM and we are delighted to have partnered with them across five countries. SOTI’s solutions will be integral to the Sektor mobility portfolio, as we enhance the solutions on offer for our partners and their customers,” said Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold.

“Sektor not only provides the mobile devices, but the technology to manage, track and secure them. It’s another example of our commitment to being a true end-to-end solution provider for our partners.”

SOTI APAC sales vice president Michael Dyson said, “We are focused on extending our presence within the emergency healthcare market, and also the point-of-sale (POS) side of retail within the region.

“Sektor shares our vision for growth within these industries and played an important role in helping us win a contract with St John New Zealand’s ambulance service. This was a significant breakthrough for us and showed us the importance of Sektor’s relationships and expertise within our key markets.”

SOTI MobiControl helps organisations like manage their fleets of mobile computing devices. Customers include Australia Post, Coles and Kmart.

“Gone are the days when a mobile device was deployed in the field without the support, infrastructure and expertise to manage that device,” added Dyson.

“Our customers rely on SOTI to facilitate the rapid deployment of business-critical mobile devices, as well as update operating systems and applications on Android, Windows, iOS and Linux. Customers place a huge importance on security, remote device support and device location tracking to help them drive better efficiencies throughout their organisation and realise greater cost savings.”

Adding SOTI MobiControl to its portfolio further strengthens its presence in its key markets and elevates its offering to a full mobile enterprise solution, the statement from Sektor said.