Sektor launches cybersecurity division headlined by Darktrace, Cato Networks

Distributor Sektor has launched a new cybersecurity division to house its vendor partnerships with Darktrace and Cato Networks, as well as its other existing cybersecurity partners.

Sektor Cybersecurity and the distributor’s investment in the cybersecurity market follows its acquisition of New Zealand cybersecurity distributor Duo NZ Ltd in 2019.

Leading the new division is Thomas Grave, who joined Sektor earlier this year after stints at Nextgen Group and Darktrace.

In its announcement, Sektor said the company has had vendors, products and skills in the cybersecurity sector for some time but the formation of Sektor Cybersecurity formalises the partnerships into a new division to complement Sektor’s existing strengths in retail, transport, logistics, health and mobility.

Also joining Darktrace and Cato Networks as launch vendor partners are Armis, Apricorn, Datalocker and Yubico.

“The formation of Sektor Cybersecurity is part of our continuing evolution. Our acquisition of Duo in 2019 has been highly successful and we now plan to bring that success to the Australian market,” Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said.

“We have always been successful in moving with the market to deliver what our partners need, and cybersecurity is no exception – it’s a rapidly growing area and needed the focus of being a separate division. We’re delighted to have Thomas Grave heading it up, and to have a number of the world’s leading cybersecurity vendors in our portfolio.”

Commenting on his appointment, Grave said, “For over a decade, Sektor has dominated in the distribution of specialist devices, supplying over half a million IoT devices a year which are largely unprotected and a huge attack surface for Australian organisations. Providing our partners with solutions to manage and protect those devices is a natural next step. Starting the division from scratch has allowed us to be very deliberate with our vendor selection, choosing to work with only the absolute best-of-breed cybersecurity vendors.”

“I think once we pop the hood on the Sektor cyber engine, the market is going to be just as excited as we are. Some of the initiatives we’re putting into play will completely flip the traditional distribution model on its head. Our goal is to be an end-to-end market entry and growth specialist for our cybersecurity partners and vendors, as opposed to a low-value high-volume distributor.”

In the announcement, Darktrace ANZ regional vice president Sushant Arora said, “Against the backdrop of more fast and furious cyber-attacks which threaten to bring businesses and critical infrastructure to a halt, this new partnership with Sektor will act as a force multiplier for Darktrace’s Cyber AI technology in Australia, arming defenders with technology that can autonomously detect, respond to and prevent the full range of cyber-threats.”

“Sektor shares our vision of solving the cyber challenge with cutting-edge innovation, and I look forward to seeing the Darktrace channel business continue to deliver positive cyber security outcomes for Australian organisations as a result of the alliance”.