Sektor nabs Pax distribution deal

Sektor has signed a distribution deal with payment terminal company Pax to distribute the vendor's products in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal covers Pax's Android-based desktop, mobile and kiosk products as well as full point of sale terminals integrated with PCI payment capability.

“The way we pay is changing dramatically, and Android changes everything” said Andre van Duiven, Head of Payments for Sektor.

“It opens the door to a vast array of global value-added applications that can be now available locally, it significantly reduces the cost of terminal development, but most importantly, it means POS and Payment can coexist on the same platform. This makes it relevant for Sektor as ANZ’s largest POS distributor to include Payment in our offering,” he said.

Van Duiven said that the android platform will present new opportunities to the industry, increasing innovation and catering to new levels of demand.

“EFTPOS Payment solutions have traditionally been delivered via banks as a vertically integrated solution quite separate from the other technology used by merchants. The common Android platform now presents the opportunity for Payment to be part of the standard merchant technology infrastructure and channels.”

“Adding “Payment as a Feature” to a comprehensive retail solution means the POS technology integrators are an increasingly relevant channel to deliver the level of innovation the market is now demanding. In fact, this approach is desperately needed to support merchants’ increasing requirements with the dramatic increase in new payment products.”

Nigel Lovell, head of Pax Technology Australia, said that Sektor’s experience and partner base was the primary reason for the partnership.

“We partnered with Sektor due to their retail experience, reseller partner base and comprehensive logistics and service capabilities,” he said.

“Sektor will be holding full stocks of the terminals, which is important in these times of shipping delays; they will also be our local authorised repair centre. Sektor has a proven record of PCI payment terminal dispatch and RMA services which immediately gives us the best local support infrastructure in the market.”

“We have initial stocks of hardware available now and many solution certifications currently in progress. We look forward to releasing a full range of PAX payment solutions to our channel partners later this year,” said Andre van Duiven.