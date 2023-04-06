Sektor to distribute iMin Android POS terminals in ANZ

Sektor has been appointed as the exclusive distie for PoS hardware supplier iMin’s products across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

iMin specialises in point of sale/ point of service (PoS) systems for the Android platform and its products include PoS, tablet, kiosk, desktop and mobile products.

These products offer embedded near-field communication (NFC), which enables their use with SoftPoS for payments, offering a full end-to-end transaction from a single device. 

Sektor was selected by iMin due to their extensive retail expertise, large partner network and strong logistics and stock holding capabilities.

The partnership will enable iMin to reach a wide range of retailers and other businesses that use PoS systems, expanding their presence across the ANZ region. 

“We’re thrilled to partner with iMin, and view their products as game-changers,” Sektor managing director Cameron Arnold said. “Android is driving innovation in the PoS market, as we have previously witnessed in the enterprise mobility space.”

“It opens up opportunities for a vast array of value-added applications and it significantly reduces the cost of development.”

“Sektor has invested in this technology, enabling us to offer our resellers and their customers the advantages of a dedicated Android PoS platform for creating innovative apps and reducing end-to-end commercial costs of PoS hardware.”

“It will bring a great synergy and together we will help both local SaaS software companies and merchants in the ANZ area. We are confident that the collaboration between iMin and Sektor will result in a great benefit for all parties involved," iMin co-founder Richard Xu said.

Last November, Sektor launched a new cybersecurity division to house its vendor partnerships with Darktrace and Cato Networks, as well as its other existing cybersecurity partners.

In July 2022, Sektor was appointed the exclusive ANZ distributor for tablet accessory vendor Bosstab.

In September 2021, Sektor added US-based IoT cybersecurity vendor Armis and payment terminal company Pax to its ANZ distribution portfolio.

