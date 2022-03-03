Sekuro makes slew of executive appointments, names Noel Allnutt as managing director

Sekuro has named Noel Allnutt as its new boss along with a number of other executive appointments.

The security consultancy has named the former Solista founder managing director and also appointed Jeff Sheard to the role of northern region sales director and made Trent Jerome its new chief financial officer.

The appointments were made in preparation for a suite of new clients including Athena Home Loans, The University of Wollongong and IntelligenceBank.

Sekuro said in a statement today that it has grown its staff by 20 percent in the last four months, is actively recruiting nearly 30 more roles and has plans to open a Perth office.

The Sydney-headquartered company has existing offices in Melbourne and Brisbane. Allnutt is being promoted from chief sales and strategy officer.

Allnutt founded Solista in 2013 and was CEO in 2021 when the cyber security provider merged with CXO Security, Privasec and Naviro to form Sekuro.

Trent Jerome will be the first chief financial officer of the four-month-old company. Jerome resigned from ASX-listed financial compliance company Identitii in December last year.

Prior to this worked as chief financial officer of Ingogo, Evolt, and SafetyCulture for almost a decade prior to Identitii.

Jerome said, “Sekuro is doing amazing things and going from strength to strength.”

“I look forward to the journey and supporting the business in its next phase of growth. I’m excited to become a Sekurion! [sic]”

Jeff Sheard has been appointed northern region sales director, with James Vercillo running the southern region.

Sheard previously worked for 5 years at PureStorage as enterprise business lead. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Cisco, HPE, and Avaya.

“In welcoming Trent and Jeff, we make deeper inroads into strategic digital transformation programs for some of Australia’s most innovative organisations,” Allnutt said.

“Building out the executive team with such talented and experienced leaders is the strongest signal we can send that we’re prepared for accelerated growth for the year ahead and beyond.”

A Sekuro spokesperson told CRN the partnership with Athena Home Loans and IntelligenceBank would involve working with the company's respective security teams to prove cyber resilience for online customer-facing technologies.

Sekuro said it is also working with the University of Wollongong to provide solutions to secure its cloud-based infrastructure and applications.

Sekuro’s existing clients include Reece Plumbing, Atlassian, and state government departments in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.