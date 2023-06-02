Sekuro recognised in Cohesity's APJ 2022 partner awards

Information security consultancy Sekuro has been awarded by data backup and management vendor at its 2022 Partner Awards.

Cohesity named Sekuro as its Asia Pacific-Japan Rising Star Partner of the Year.

The awards recognise exceptional performance and contributions from partners to growing Cohesity's business, including their strong expertise and collaborative efforts to help customers adopt modern data security and management solutions. 

"As a 100 per cent partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in providing our joint customers with tremendous added value and solutions choice," Ravi Rajendran, vice president of Cohesity Asia-Pacific and Japan said.

"We continue to become more closely aligned with our APJ partners and are deeply invested in our APJ partner ecosystem, we are also grateful to be able to help our partners grow their data security and management businesses," Rajendran added.

Sekuro was formed in 2021 through the merger of infosec consultancies Solista, CXO Security, Privasec and Naviro and reported last year it had nearly doubled its workforce and enjoyed a third bump in revenue.

The consultancy also won recognition by Crowdstrike in 2022, and Rubrik.

