Sekuro, SecureWare and Tesserent shine at CrowdStrike’s 2021 APJ Partner Awards

Aussie partners Sekuro, SecureWare and Tesserent won awards at US-based, endpoint security vendor CrowdStrike’s 2021 Asia Pacific and Japan Partner Awards last week.

According to a CrowdStrike spokesperson, the awards night acknowledged its APJ partners' success in using security solutions and services to protect end-users against advanced adversaries.

“CrowdStrike Elevate Partners are judged based on their participation, certifications, growth of their CrowdStrike new platform revenue, marketing activities and overall collaborative engagement with our business.”

Over the fiscal year ended 31 January, CrowdStrike grew its business with MSSPs (managed security services providers) by more than 200 percent and partner-sourced annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 83 percent.

ASX-listed security specialist Tesserent won CrowdStrike’s ANZ ‘Partner of the Year 2021’ and ‘Best Corporate Partner 2021’.

CrowdStrike ANZ channel director Luke Francis told CRN Tesserent stood out because of its deep domain expertise in cyber security and clear point of view on how to solve its customers’ challenges.

“This, above all things, is what customers are looking for from their cyber partners. A nuanced, well thought through, point of view.

“The awards that they [Tesserent] have won, and the success we have had together, is a reflection of these partner traits and characteristics. “

Sekuro won ANZ ‘Best Enterprise Partner 2021’ and Sekuro’s principal security architect Feng Zhang won ‘Best Partner Solution Engineer of the Year 2021’.

Francis told CRN CrowdStrike and the Sydney-headquartered MSSP were aligned in terms of growth, go-to-market, and strategy.

“We are thankful for the relationship and the ongoing contribution that Sekuro makes to our business.”

Sekuro managing director Noel Allnutt told CRN Feng Zhang deserved to take home the award.

“Feng is an integral member of the Sekuro team, so seeing him be recognised by a key partner for his dedication and expertise is a perfect reason for our team to celebrate.

“We are immensely proud of these accolades, and look forward to continuing our partnership with CrowdStrike as we securely enable the digital transformation of Australian businesses.”

Adelaide-based distie SecureWare’s managing director Adam Barker won ‘Friend of CrowdStrike 2021’.

Francis told CRN, “This is not just an award for the person who ‘sells the most licenses’ per se, but for an individual who has taken our technology to heart; who believes in the vision and strategy and advocates on our behalf; who we consult with as a channel business to understand where we might improve as a vendor with a channel first (and only) philosophy.

“Adam is indeed that person and we are grateful for the significant long term contribution he has made to our business and our mutual customers.”