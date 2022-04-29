Sekuro, Tecala Group take home APJ gongs at Rubrik’s inaugural Partner Recognition Awards

Aussie resellers Tecala and Sekuro won awards at cloud data management and enterprise backup vendor Rubrik’s inaugural Partner Recognition Awards.

Tecala won ‘Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year’, Sekuro won ‘Ransomware Recovery Partner of the Year’ and Sekuro’s senior architect Matt Watson won ‘Partner Technical Champion of the Year,” for the Asia Pacific Japan region.

"It's great to see strong recognition of our valued ANZ partners Sekuro and Tecala Group in Rubrik's inaugural Partner Recognition Awards,” Rubrik Australia and New Zealand channel director Ian Morris said.

“Together we are helping organisations in the region secure their data and secure their business by understanding the content of their data, what's happening to it, and who can access this information at a crucial time."

Sekuro boss Noel Allnutt said the whole Sekuro team was stoked to win the two awards.

“Preventing and recovering from ransomware is an absolutely mission-critical part of our zero trust strategy, so to be awarded ‘Ransomware Recovery Partner of the Year’ from Rubrik is testament to the strength of our partnership, as we make our customers digitally resilient,” Allnutt said.

“I want to share a particular congratulations to Matt Watson, senior architect at Sekuro, who took home Rubrik's Technical Champion of the Year.

“Matt is a champion and such an important member of our team. Seeing him recognised by a valued partner for his dedication and talent makes us all very proud."

Rubrik said its Partner Technical Champion of the Year award “recognises an individual at a partner organization in each of our theatres that demonstrates an exceptional understanding of Rubrik’s solutions.”

In 2017, Sekuro used Rubrik’s Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery solution for conveyor belt provider Fenner Dunlop.

Tecala said in a statement that it was proud to win Rubrik’s ‘Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year’ award.

“This award recognises the top-performing managed service provider partner who has built out managed service offerings around Rubrik in the 2021-22 financial year, with best-in-class expertise in Rubrik technologies and outstanding overall partnership engagement jointly with Rubrik and its customers.”

“Thank you for the recognition Rubrik. We look forward to what's ahead for our partnership!”

Tecala has been a Rubrik partner for four years. In 2021 it became the first Rubrik Authorised Support Partner in the Asia Pacific, giving the Sydney-based company similar training as Rubrik’s own level three support engineers and the opportunity to act as the first point of call for joint customers.

Tecala has used Rubrik’s products to support customers such as Greencross and Lugis for the deployment of data recovery and governance solutions.