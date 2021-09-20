Semiconductors could hit overcapacity by 2023: IDC

By on
Semiconductors could hit overcapacity by 2023: IDC

IDC has released research that shows the semiconductor market is expected to stabilise by mid-2022, potentially reaching overcapacity in 2023.

As larger-scale capacity expansion come online toward the end of 2022, production could outpace demand.

The chip shortage has had wide-ranging ramifications, with several companies stating it has impacted their bottom line for FY21. Intel previously said it could last years and TSMC, among others, raising prices.

The statement from IDC reflects research from Gartner earlier this year stating the shortage would ease by the mid-2022.

In terms of demand, IDC said that the 2021 market is expected to grow by 17.3 percent in 2021, exceeding the 10.8 percent growth in 2020.

It also predicted that the global semiconductor market will see a high 5.3 percent CAGR to reach US$600 billion by 2025.

This growth is driven by mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart home, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access points.

Integrated circuit (IC) shortages should also ease toward the end of 2021 due to accelerated capacity additions.

“The semiconductor content story is intact and not only does it benefit the semiconductor companies, but the unit volume growth in many of the markets that they serve will also continue to drive very good growth for the semiconductor market,” said IDC enabling technologies and semiconductors group vice president Mario Morales in the release.

IDC reported that front-end manufacturing is starting to meet demand in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to dedicated foundries working with fabless suppliers. However, it added that “larger issues and shortages” mean back-end shortages will continue.

The company also provided more detail into the semiconductor market growth areas.

5G semiconductor revenues will increase by 128 percent, with total mobile phone semiconductors expected to grow by 28.5 percent. 

Growth will also be strong for game consoles (34 percent), smart home (20 percent), and wearables (21 percent). 

The automotive semiconductor shortage should be sorted by the end of the year, with revenues increasing by 22.8 percent.

Notebook semiconductor revenues will grow by 11.8 percent, while X86 Server semi revenues will increase by 24.6 percent.

The rising costs of semiconductor wafers will be maintained throughout 2021 thanks to material costs and opportunity cost in mature process technologies, the company said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
chip shortage hardware idc market research semiconductor

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Ex-Vocus chairman charged with insider trading

Ex-Vocus chairman charged with insider trading
Telstra Purple to merge telco, cloud, security

Telstra Purple to merge telco, cloud, security
Ex-AWS boss joins Versent as CEO

Ex-AWS boss joins Versent as CEO
Tech Data takes first step in local rebrand

Tech Data takes first step in local rebrand

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?