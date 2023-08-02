Senate committee recommends investigating WeChat ban on govt devices

By on
Senate committee recommends investigating WeChat ban on govt devices

A senate committee investigating how foreign powers use social media to interfere in Australia has recommended a swathe of rules and restrictions for social media platforms.

Tuesday's report contains 17 recommendations including new transparency rules enforceable by fines, expanding an existing TikTok ban on government devices to contractors and investigating a ban on WeChat on government devices.

Companies like TikTok and WeChat posed "unique national security risks" because their parent companies, ByteDance and Tencent, are headquartered in China and subject to its national security laws, committee chair, Liberal Party Senator James Paterson in a statement.

"Platforms like TikTok and WeChat that are subject to the control of authoritarian regimes illustrate the broader cyber security risk to sensitive government information," he said.

The committee also recommended that Australia helps developing countries in the Indo-Pacific resist "malicious information operations" by authoritarian states.

Led by Senator James Paterson, the five-person committee on foreign interference through social media includes two members from the ruling Labor party, although the report's recommendations are not binding.

The office of the Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While many recommendations singled out Chinese social media platforms, a set of 11 transparency rules would require all large social media platforms to label state affiliated media accounts, and disclose when governments direct content moderation and actions against accounts of elected officials.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
security social media tiktok wechat

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages
CyberOps wins $2.5m Defence deal for space cybersecurity

CyberOps wins $2.5m Defence deal for space cybersecurity
Software and IT services lead US$5.1 trillion tech market in 2024

Software and IT services lead US$5.1 trillion tech market in 2024
Coles deploys 5G fixed access for stores, distribution centres

Coles deploys 5G fixed access for stores, distribution centres

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?