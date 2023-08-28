SentinelOne honours top APJ partners

Cybersecurity vendor SentinelOne has honoured its top performing partners in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2023.

New Zealand's Advantage was named APJ Partner of the Year, while its Auckland-based manager Steve Smith was honoured as the APJ Top Salesperson of the Year. 

Australian companies took home honours elsewhere, with Nexon Asia Pacific winning A/NZ partner of the Year, McGreathNicol winning APJ IR partner of the Year and Orca Tech winning APJ distributor of the Year.

Pax8 meanwhile took out the APJ managed security service provider (MSSP) of the year award.

“As Pax8 continues to build momentum across the APAC region, we remain stridently committed to partnering with world-class security vendors like SentinelOne,” Chris Sharp, chief executive of Pax8 APAC said.

“SentinelOne prides itself on its partnerships with the most forward-thinking incident response and strategic technology providers in the industry,” said Jason Duerden, regional director, ANZ at SentinelOne.

“Together, we provide organisations across key A/NZ sectors, including technology, health, finance, telco, critical infrastructure and government, with industry-leading solutions that enable them to prevent threats, reduce risk and protect their business, and we are pleased to recognise them for their efforts to do so with excellence.”

The awards were handed out at SentinelOne's second-annual APJ Partner Summit in Da Nang in Vietnam.

