SentinelOne Singularity XDR gets Protected IRAP status

US-based security platform provider SentinelOne has announced the completion of the Infosec Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) for its Singulairty XDR Platform, enabling the company to work with the Australian government to improve its cybersecurity posture.

SentinelOne Singularity XDR is a solution that aims to unify and extend detection and response capability across multiple security layers, providing security teams with centralised end-to-end enterprise, visibility, analytics and automated response across the entire technology stack.

IRAP is an Australian Signals Directorate initiative that provides high-quality information and communications technology security assessment services to government and industry.

The SentinelOne Singularity XDR Platform has been assessed to operate at the ‘Protected’ level status under the IRAP.

IRAP assesses cybersecurity systems to determine the extent to which systems align with the Australian Government’s cybersecurity standards, which includes the ACSC’s Information Security Manual.

SentinelOne’s current local Australian partners are all involved in the government space, and the IRAP protected status will further enhance the company’s relationship with the government.

A spokesperson representing SentinelOne stated that, “S1’s investment in IRAP is reflective of the strong demand it is seeing from state and federal government agencies for the Singularity XDR Platform to further improve their cybersecurity.”

SentinelOne partners AUCloud, CyberMerc and Baidam Solutions are working with the federal government.

Secure Agility, Oreta and Content Security are all involved in both the NSW and Victorian governments, and IPSec is heavily involved within the Victorian government.

Partners working with the National government include Intalock, Baidam Solutions and Nexon Asia Pacific via Equate acquisition, while McGrath Nicol is a National Incident response partner.

SentinelOne is also available via the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, as it has deep technical integrations with AWS services.

“Achieving IRAP status is a testament to the quality of our Singularity XDR Platform, confirming that SentinelOne is ready and willing to work directly with the Australian Government to improve their cybersecurity posture," SentinelOne regional director ANZ Jason Duerden said.

“We look forward to helping departments replace outdated legacy tools and upgrade to XDR, insulating themselves against an increasingly complex threat landscape.” 

