Serial acquirer Nexon buys Newcastle’s Liveware Solutions

Nexon Asia Pacific has added announced its acquisition of New South Wales Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP provider Liveware Solutions.

Liveware was founded in Newcastle in 2003 and provides Business Central services to the Hunter Valley region. Its IP is also used nationally for project costing, including for NDIS, and for supply chain and manufacturing solutions and payroll. The company has 24 dedicated personnel, according to its website.

The acquisition will extend Nexon’s professional service team and job costing, payroll, supply chain management, disability services capabilities.

Nexon, a digital consulting and managed services partner for mid-market and government organisations, has made at least six Australian acquisitions since early 2020.

In 2021, Nexon acquired Sydney-based communications solutions specialist provider Veridian Solutions, national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia (CSA) and Brisbane cybersecurity provider Equate Technologies.

In 2020, Nexon took over Gold Coast-based managed IT services provider GCOMM, and Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT.

“Liveware Solutions will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated cloud-based ERP solutions while accelerating our clients’ digital transformation journey” said Barry Assaf, Chief Executive Officer at Nexon Asia Pacific.

“By extending our Dynamics Business Central team, we can offer our clients more confidence knowing they have access to highly specialist skills across Microsoft and the broader digital ecosystem.