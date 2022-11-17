Serial acquirer Nexon buys Newcastle’s Liveware Solutions

By on
Serial acquirer Nexon buys Newcastle&#8217;s Liveware Solutions

Nexon Asia Pacific has added announced its acquisition of New South Wales Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP provider Liveware Solutions.

Liveware was founded in Newcastle in 2003 and provides Business Central services to the Hunter Valley region. Its IP is also used nationally for project costing, including for NDIS, and for supply chain and manufacturing solutions and payroll. The company has 24 dedicated personnel, according to its website.

The acquisition will extend Nexon’s professional service team and job costing, payroll, supply chain management, disability services capabilities.

Nexon, a digital consulting and managed services partner for mid-market and government organisations, has made at least six Australian acquisitions since early 2020.

In 2021, Nexon acquired Sydney-based communications solutions specialist provider Veridian Solutions, national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia (CSA) and Brisbane cybersecurity provider Equate Technologies

In 2020, Nexon took over Gold Coast-based managed IT services provider GCOMM, and Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT.

“Liveware Solutions will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated cloud-based ERP solutions while accelerating our clients’ digital transformation journey” said Barry Assaf, Chief Executive Officer at Nexon Asia Pacific.

“By extending our Dynamics Business Central team, we can offer our clients more confidence knowing they have access to highly specialist skills across Microsoft and the broader digital ecosystem.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nexon acquiresliveware solutions nexon acquisition of liveware solutions nexon asia pacific services software

Partner Content

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?