Server log monitoring vendor Scalyr appoints ACA Pacific as ANZ distie

Cloud-based log management and server monitoring tools vendor Scalyr has appointed ACA Pacific Technology as its new Australian distributor.

Founded in 2011, Scalyr provides server monitoring, log management, visualisation and analysis tools that aggregates all the metrics into a centralised system in real-time.

The appointment also extends into ACA Pacific’s New Zealand and Southeast Asia businesses, specifically Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Scalyr chief customer officer Casey Clark said, “ACA Pacific joins as Scalyr’s distributor at a critical time, with the announcement of our event data cloud.”

“Scalyr and ACA Pacific customers now have the option to buy a full featured log analytics solution for observability, and/or buy just the event data cloud as a powerful analytics engine to power custom applications and solutions.”

ACA Pacific national sales manager Bruce Coulthard said “Scalyr’s breakthrough ability that allows customers to ingest and instantly analyse vast amounts of daily data is a key market differentiator.”

“It allows for the delivery of enterprise-calibre log analytics that users need. As a specialist in data management, we see a strong need from customers to better understand and utilise the vast amounts of data being generated daily. Scalyr provides a great opportunity for resellers”.

Scalyr’s head of Asia Pacific Matt Miller would work with ACA Pacific to further broaden the vendor’s customer base, following an upsurge in demand with the announcement of Scalyr’s event data cloud.

"We welcome ACA Pacific to the Scalyr family. ACA Pacific’s deep channel heritage across APAC will help enterprise customers smoothly migrate to Scalyr from legacy on-prem and DIY solutions,” Miller said.

“With ACA Pacific's knowledge of infrastructure, we foresee a large uptake in the Scalyr solution for customers as a result of this partnership.”