Servers Australia discloses "malicious activity" impacting some Sydney services

Hosting and colocation provider Servers Australia has revealed that the company has been a target of “malicious activity”, with some of its services impacted.

In an email sent out to customers, the company said its engineers were alerted to some service-impacting events over the past few days.

“Over the past few days, Servers Australia engineers have been alerted to several service impacting events which upon deeper investigation are believed to have been malicious in nature,” the email read.

“We are confident that no customer data has been leaked, however, we have engaged the services of an external security agency to assist with the forensic investigation. In addition to this, we have also notified the relevant government authorities of the situation.

“We have identified some older customer servers running deprecated operating systems that are confirmed to have been compromised. Our staff have been actively contacting these customers directly to resolve this issue.”

Speaking to CRN, Servers Australia managing director Jared Hirst said the issue only affected “a very, very small” part of its network, with precautionary measures taken - including customer password updates - in addition to the forensic investigation.

In its network status page, the company also disclosed some routing issues from Saturday, 6 August, that impacted some Sydney and Melbourne services, with engineers identifying the cause the following day with fixes being implemented. The issues have since been resolved as of midday of Wednesday, 10 August.

A connectivity issue also hit some of the company’s servers housed in Equinix’s SY4 and SY3 facilities on Monday, 8 August, with all services restored in less than two hours.

A number of customers took to the forum site Whirlpool, with a customer reporting the issue on Monday, 8 August morning.

Hirst posted the following statement in the thread, reiterating the email sent to customers.

“As per the email to our customers, there have been a few issues relating to older Operating Systems and platforms being the target of malicious activity. Any customer affected has been contacted directly,” his statement read.

“We have also changed passwords of all servers where we hold the current server password. This was done as a precaution only.

“We will keep our customers updated on the investigation.”

Last month, Servers Australia tapped software-defined storage vendor SoftIron to deploy S3-compatible hybrid cloud infrastructure to power its VMware-based private cloud and virtual data centre (VDC) hosting Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings.

The company also partnered with HPE and AMD to deliver enterprise cloud hosting infrastructure across ANZ, severing ties with whitebox cloud hardware vendor Supermicro.