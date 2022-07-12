Servers Australia taps SoftIron for hybrid cloud infrastructure

Hosting services provider Servers Australia has tapped software-defined storage vendor SoftIron to deploy S3-compatible hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Servers Australia installed SoftIron’s HyperDrive storage platform for an initial deployment of some 800 terabytes of storage infrastructure for its VMware-based private cloud and virtual data centre (VDC) hosting Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings.

The new infrastructure aims to provide uninterrupted service for Servers Australia’s hosting provider offerings, including VMware private clouds, dedicated servers, colocation services, virtual data centres, disaster recovery services and DDoS protection.

“Servers Australia’s mission is to be Australia’s most trusted and innovative hosting provider, delivering the utmost in reliable, performance-based solutions,” Servers Australia co-founder and chief technology officer Peter Betyounan said.

“We chose SoftIron’s HyperDrive platform thanks to its ability to seamlessly scale alongside our service offering, delivering the flexibility and features we require to support our customers in achieving their operational goals through resilient, reliable storage.”

SoftIron said the new infrastructure would provide Servers Australia customers with the ability to expand hosting services through HyperDrive’s ability to independently scale all components as required; unified storage with S3 and Swift compatibility; and compatibility against ‘Veeam-Ready for Object’ and ‘Veeam-Ready for Object Immutability’ criteria.

SoftIron CEO Phil Straw said, “We are seeing a clear shift with organisations exploring open source solutions for data infrastructures that need to be endlessly scalable, but also manageable on every critical front.”

In March, CRN sibling site iTnews reported that SoftIron was set to launch a data centre appliance manufacturing plant in Sydney in June, but has been pushed back due to ongoing international supply chain issues delaying the arrival of key equipment.

Once live, the new factory aims to double SoftIron’s existing capacity, which is currently solely based out of the United States.