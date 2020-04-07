Servian claims Google partner award

Sydney-based managed services company Servian has won Google's Services Partner of the Year award for 2019.

The win comes after the company recently expanded to the New Zealand market with the purchase of Auckland-based MSP, enterpriseIT.

The company sells a range of cloud and data services to Google Cloud users, including digital transformation, marketing analytics, devops, hybrid cloud infrastructure, data platforms, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Servian got the gong for its development of an AI cricket wicket predictor for FoxSports called Monty. This was aided by further development of the company’s video analytics product, VisualCortex.

The MSP holds Google Cloud certifications in data analytics, machine learning, application development and marketing analytics.

It said it has the highest number of Google Cloud-certified consultants in Australia and New Zealand, with over 100 professional-level certifications.

The company has co-developed and delivered Google Cloud Marketing Analytics training to over 15 global countries in multiple languages.

Servian CEO, Tony Nicol said his team was honoured to be recognised by Google Cloud for helping customers accelerate innovation and grow their business on Google Cloud.

“This is a fantastic reward for all the hard-working members of our Google Cloud practice

who have worked tirelessly to show the value, cost reduction, quality of delivery and time to market received from choosing Google Cloud,” he said.



“We look forward to continued success as a Google Cloud’s partner.”

Google Cloud vice president for ANZ Mark Innes said the vendor was proud to recognise Servian’s work on behalf of customers.

“Servian’s highly-skilled consultants have demonstrated strong expertise in helping ANZ organizations digitally transform with Google Cloud and we look forward to working together to help customers succeed.”