Servian migrates the ASX's data and analytics platform to Google Cloud

Cloud consultancy Servian has been tapped to migrate the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)’s data and analytics footprint to Google Cloud.

The Cognizant-owned company moved the ASX’s DataSphere data science and commercialisation platform to Google Cloud as part of the company’s broader business and technology transformation plans.

The migration is in the process of renewing multiple core platforms, where the ASX expects the average age of the core equity market technologies to drop from some 20 years to an average of less than five years.

Servian and Google Cloud will also deliver customised training and enablement plans for employees to develop cloud and digital skills required to run DataSphere on Google Cloud.

DataSphere provides access to data, analytics, and innovation for ASX and its partners, and ASX plans to leverage Google Cloud’s data and analytics technologies to drive actionable insights from the platform.

“Data is central to our strategy—financial markets depend upon reliable, timely and relevant data,” ASX chief information officer Dan Chesterman said.

“We operate critical infrastructure that underpins both the Australian and New Zealand financial markets, so having access to best-in-class technology is critical. Our collaboration with Google Cloud enables us to make data and insights accessible in a flexible and scalable environment. It will help us bring new products and services to market faster.”

The ASX is also building new products using its debt, equities and futures market data, and is also exploring opportunities to collaborate on product development with Google Cloud.

The employee training and enablement will also continue with the co-design of a cross-ASX training program as the ASX looks to bolster its workforce’s cloud experience.

Google Cloud ANZ vice president Alister Dias said, “As one of the world’s top-10 listed exchange groups, ASX is transforming how financial markets deliver value by harnessing the power of data.”

“By partnering with Google Cloud, ASX is fast-tracking its product innovation, by unifying their vast data estate and accelerating insights for all of their partners and truly unlocking the value of data and analytics.”