Servian wins AAGE's 2022 graduate program of the year

Servian has won first place in the Australian Association of Graduate Employers' (AAGE) 2022 Grad program of the year award.

The Sydney-based consultancy specialising in data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud.

The Australian Association of Graduate Employers, a not-for-profit representing organisations that recruit Australian graduates, publishes the best 75 employers of the year based on feedback from graduates.

Graphic design company Canva came in second place, and software consultancy Thoughtworks in third place, according to the survey of 2,900 graduates.

The survey is open to graduates “who joined their employer's graduate program sometime in 2021, so they have up to 12 months of full-time experience with their organisation,” according to AAGE.

The survey asked graduates to anonymously rate their employers on 25 different categories, such as training and development, career progression, compensation and benefits, work/life balance and company culture.

“We have always known that our strong emphasis on learning and development for all of our consultants could transfer into a strong grounding for young talented tech professionals who want to excel,” said Servian, partner and program director, Timothy Mannah.

“With that in mind, Servian developed a graduate program that would focus on developing deep technical skills, build confidence and inspire our clients to work with the next talented generation coming through.”

“The opportunities to learn and the avenues to showcase our skills are tremendous through boot camps, training, certifications or client engagements,” said Deepali Vinay a Servian Graduate from the 2021 intake.

“I would highly recommend this program as it not only provides a structured and accelerated learning path but also helps fresh graduates visualise their path of growth.”

The Servian Graduate Program aims to teach “consulting readiness” through a three-month course that includes face-to-face and online training, a certificate in one of the 3 major cloud vendors, partner sanctioned projects, hackathons, and client simulations followed by your first client placement.

The graduate program has two streams, one for data and analytics stream and another for digital and DevOps diciplines. Both are currently open for the 2022 intake in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Auckland.

Servian was acquired by US multinational Cognizant in January last year. The company also won Google's Services Partner of the Year award in 2019.