Service NSW bumps up AC3 infrastructure-as-a-service contract to $10.9 million

Service NSW has awarded AC3 an extension to its infrastructure-as-a-service contract to 31 December 2022, while also increasing the value to $10.9 million.

The contract, which is part of the agency's digital services expansion, started on 12 August 2016. Service NSW extended the deal from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022, adding an additional $742,060.

It covered two data centres, which AC3 used to provide virtualised servers to host applications, management and security of internal networking and public connections, connection to the government’s private network, file storage and backups of the virtualised servers.

“AC3 was critical in establishing Service NSW’s initial digital infrastructure which supported Service NSW’s rapid growth across the past 10 years,” a Service NSW spokesperson told CRN.

"AC3 was selected as the successful applicant as they provided assured, value-for-money solutions that best met the requirements of the tender."

The government agency has prioritised digital investment during the substantial increase in its workload over the past few years. In June it exceeded its goal of making 85 percent of state government transactions available online two years earlier than planned. Its digital seniors' card also has more than 100,000 users as of last month.

AC3 public sector ANZ sales manager Briant Kareroa told CRN, “We are pleased to be able to continue to provide services to Service NSW as they continue to lead the way in digital transformation.”

“AC3 places a high degree of value on our partnership with NSW Government and their innovation in digital services.”

The Sydney-headquartered managed solutions provider has put a strong focus on its public sector business in the last few years and won a number of lucrative tenders.

Last month, AC3 was one of six providers that the NSW government appointed its cloud purchasing arrangements (CPA) panel to help agencies migrate 25 percent of IT services to the public cloud by 2023.

It was joined by Centorrino Technologies, Datacom, Ethan Group, NetApp and Tesserent.

AC3 scored a $6 million contract with the New South Wales Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to deploy a managed end-to-end private cloud environment within GovDC in 2018.