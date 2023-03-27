Service NSW seeks containerised application hosting platform

Ahead of the incoming Labour administration, Service NSW said it is looking for a containerised 

"Service NSW requires a stable, rapid delivery, resilient, application-hosting container-based platform that allows product teams high levels of control and self-management of infrastructure," the government agency said.

"Therefore, a market assessment is required, followed by procurement of container platform service from a vendor that can satisfy business requirements," it added.

The DICT/17971 request for tender is for pre-qualifed advanced suppliers, approved for contracts valued over $150,000, or high-risk ones.

Such vendors must meet capability requirements under Service NSW's SCM0020 prequalification scheme, sub-category R02.

This specifices services to assist agencies provisioning of platform and utility services, through pubic, private and community clouds, allowing for the development, operation, and management applications.

An as-a-service model solution is set out, which includes provision of servers, storage, networks, appliances, telecommunications, ancillaries and peripherals, and the hosting of the equipment and operating systems.

 

