Service NSW to trial online age verification with Mastercard and Tipple

Service NSW is conducting a pilot with Mastercard and drink delivery service Tipple using the NSW digital identity system for age verification.

The closed pilot started in January and is the first commercial application of the NSW digital identity system allowing users to verify their age via a Mastercard ID exchange with the government identity profile.

It comes ahead of NSW government rules coming into effect in June that require all digital delivery vendors to confirm all new customers seeking same-day delivery are over 18.

To do so, retailers must use a certified identity operator.

“Mastercard is working with the public and private sectors to build a national identity ecosystem where citizens can trust that their personal information is safe and secure," the payments provider's division president of Australasia Richard Wormald said.

"Connecting with trusted, innovative platforms like Service NSW and Tipple extends the value and use of ID to more providers and partner organisations in Mastercard’s network,” he added.

Mastercard has been conducting multi identity trails with vendors such as Samsung and Microsoft since attaining accreditation under the Australian Government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF).

Earlier in the month Optus extended its strategic alliance with Mastercard to accelerate online identity proofing and security.

In the Tipple trial users verify their identity by connecting to the Service NSW app which has been integrated with the Mastercard ID Network.

The only information received by Tipple is a verification indicating the consumer is over 18 years of age.

Users are not required to share their date of birth, identity document numbers, or copies of their documents.