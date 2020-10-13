Service Stream secures another extension with NBN Co

By
ASX-listed essential network services provider Service Stream has secured an extension of its ongoing contract with NBN Co.

The company’s operations and maintenance master agreement (OMMA) has been extended to December 2020, with an option for NBN Co to extend it up to December 2021.

The extension’s revenue will depend on NBN Co’s activation and maintenance work volumes. The OMMA so far has generated $330 million in FY20 and $280 million in FY19.

Service Stream managing director Leigh Mackender said, “We are delighted that by further extending the OMMA agreement, NBN Co has demonstrated continued confidence in Service Stream’s ability to support its national operations and the enhancement of its customers’ experience as they connect to the National Broadband Network.”

“We look forward to participating in NBN Co’s commercial procurement process to support a longer-term agreement being secured, post this current extension.”

The OMMA contract, first signed in December 2015, centres around the operations and maintenance field services for NBN Co, which includes service activations and service assurance activities.

The services cover NBN Co’s entire fixed-line network, including its fibre to the node (FTTN), fibre to the premises (FTTP), fibre to the basement (FTTB), fibre to the curb (FTTC) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory and the ACT.

