ServiceNow acquires Aussie partner's OHS practice

Digital workflow technology developer ServiceNow Tuesday unveiled its acquisition of the Toolbox OH&S assets from one of its ServiceNow Elite Partners, Enable Professional Services.

ToolBox OH&S is a practice of Enable Professional Services focused on consolidating occupational health and safety management on the ServiceNow platform.

Enable Professional Services is an Australia-based ServiceNow Elite Partner, which in July 2022 was acquired by Fujitsu.

Prior to the acquisition, it was a pure-play ServiceNow advisory, consulting, and delivery partner.

No dollar value for the acquisition was provided.

Eric Schroeder, vice president of product for the NowX internal incubator arm of ServiceNow, told CRN that ToolBox OH&S will become part of an existing practice in the company focused on workplace delivery systems.

“ToolBox OH&S just gives us a way to accelerate our roadmap,” Schroeder said. “It gives us a deeper capability that our customers are going to demand. They come with a great deal of experience in this space.”

Schroeder said ServiceNow happened to run across the ToolBox OH&S solution, and by coincidence it was developed by a ServiceNow elite partner.

“It helps us to advance our health and safety practice,” he said. We approached them about it, and it just turned out to be a match made in heaven.”

Schroeder said he expects integration of ToolBox OH&S into the ServiceNow Now platform to be relatively simple.

“One of the beauties of this whole acquisition is that it’s already built on the ServiceNow platform,” he said.

“So that helps us almost immediately to turn that into a valuable solution for our customers."

"We probably have about an 18-month integration plan, because we’d like to re-platform it the way to create a good solid solution that’s well tested and is released properly to our customers.”

ToolBox OH&S was developed in Australia and is used primarily by customers in that country.

Schroeder said that during the integration process those customers will be able to continue to utilise it.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “We want to retain those customers and make them successful.”

Eventually, it will be available to all ServiceNow customers and channel partners, he said.

Bruce Hara, chief executive of Enable Professional Services, said in a statement that his company created ToolBox OH&S on the Now Platform because its customers needed a way to automate highly regulated and manual health and safety processes.

“We needed a single platform that could handle complex workflows not only across the enterprise, but also across regions and industries,” Hara said.

“We’re thrilled this technology is being further integrated into ServiceNow so we can together address the growing health and safety needs of employees worldwide.”