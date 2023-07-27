ServiceNow appoints Detlef Krause as APAC president

ServiceNow has appointed IT business veteran Detlef Krause as its new president of Asia-Pacific.

Krause moves from the IT service management vendor's EMEA Central business, where he served as vice president and general manager from 2022.

“Detlef’s leadership has played a pivotal role in making EMEA Central one of our most successful businesses worldwide," ServiceNow said, annoucing Krause's appointment on LinkedIn,

Krause had been with ServiceNow since 2018, first joining as vice president and general manager for the vendor’s German business.

He became vice president of the company’s EMEA Central business 2021, and later added the general manager role for the region in 2022.

Prior to ServiceNow, Krause was senior vice president for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud for middle eastern Europe from 2017 to 2018, and EMEA Central vice president of enterprise sales at Salesforce from 2015 to 2017.

He also worked at Microsoft Germany from 2004 to 2015, working across business units like financial services, manufacturing and resources, and at Orange Business Services and BT.