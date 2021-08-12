ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow has expanded its Australian Traineeship program in partnership with TAFE NSW and not-for-profit training organisation MEGT.



First launched in February, now the companies are seeking new partners to host trainees and offer more paths into the IT industry for new talent.



The traineeship does not require applicants to be university educated and is aimed at increasing access and pathways for individuals looking to move into the IT sector.



TAFE NSW regional general manager Vicky Mazzeo said: “We are proud to partner with ServiceNow to help deliver the right digital-ready skills and highly employable IT talent that the NSW workforce needs, with a fast-evolving technology landscape."



ServiceNow ANZ vice president and managing director Eric Swift said, “As organisations embrace the digital workflow revolution, the need for people with the right skills is growing. Many of Australia’s largest organisations are using the Now Platform to support their business transformation, so we’re seeing significant demand for ServiceNow skills in the market.”



“We are proud to help build Australia’s talent pool and support recruitment and staff retention, while creating new paths to developing critical digital skills that will drive the future of Australia,” said Swift.



As part of the program, participating organisations become ‘Host Partners’ and will be able to source and access talent via the traineeship. The trainees undergo paid work placement four days per week through MEGT while attending TAFE NSW, where they will obtain a Certificate IV in Information Technology, with ServiceNow courses blended into the learning modules.



Service Line Solutions, now part of Thirdera, is one firm that took on a trainee at the launch of the traineeship scheme.

Thirdera APAC managing director Uriah Jacobs said, “The ServiceNow and MEGT traineeship was a fantastic way to tap into new talent and find new recruits for our team. Our trainee was incredibly valuable to the business, and we are excited to get more onboard through the scheme.”



ServiceNow’s training scheme with MEGT is the second of its kind in the country, joining Microsoft’s program.



“IT skills are desperately needed in every state and territory in Australia. We are proud to partner with ServiceNow and its NextGen Programme to help tackle the skills shortage and deliver more high-quality employment to candidates across the country,” said MEGT national account manager Marco Millalonco.



The next intake of the ServiceNow Traineeship Program, run by ServiceNow’s NextGen team will commence in October 2021, with 20 trainee positions available.