ServiceNow integration a signal to channel partners Oracle is ‘cloud first’

A new integration between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and enterprise digital workflow software provider ServiceNow gives partners of both companies better visibility tools to offer customers.

The integration, now in general availability, aims to give distributed teams more visibility into workload migration even in a multi-cloud infrastructure, Clive D’Souza, Oracle’s general manager and senior director of engineering for OCI strategic partnerships, told CRN.

Joint customers can see changes in OCI instances and manage various resources through ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM) software. The integration should give channel partners of both companies improved offerings to customers, D’Souza said.

“If I’m an MSP, if I’m a channel partner, or a technology partner, it’s my prayer that Oracle is now part of the cloud offering,” D’Souza said. “It’s a cloud-first company. And that’s where we are investing pretty much all our growth dollars and resourcing.”

The news reflects Oracle’s dedication to more integrations with the likes of VMware and Microsoft Azure and recognition that customers want to work with multiple clouds.

In a recent Flexera report, about 90 percent of enterprises reported using a multi-cloud strategy and 80 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy. Among enterprises using a hybrid strategy, 76 percent said they incorporate multiple public clouds.

“To any partners who are supplying and a part of the enterprise procurement tool chain, now OCI becomes part of the tool chain,” D’Souza said.

OCI users utilizing ServiceNow’s ITOM software gain new capabilities for organizational level auditing and event notification and incident response, among other services.

“When channel partners are sitting down with their end customers and, you know, sitting, and designing the architectures of blueprints … we want them to know that we are open for business,” he continued. “We are very much a cloud offering today. And we have what it takes to go and function, perform, and deploy at a global scale.”

