ServiceNow partner SLS acquired by Thirdera to fuel APAC expansion

Melbourne-based Elite-level ServiceNow partner Service Line Solutions (SLS) has been acquired by fellow ServiceNow partner US-based Thirdera, to increase its presence in the APAC region.

The company is not disclosing the terms of the deal but said that all SLS employees including the founders will transition to working for Thirdera.

“Demand for the platform in APAC is at an all-time high and SLS, given our expertise and alignment with Thirdera, is in a strong position to capitalise,” read a statement from SLS co-founders Girish Ramkrishnani and Krutik Patel.

“We look forward to joining the Thirdera team to bring the unique capabilities of the ServiceNow platform to more organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.”

In addition to its Melbourne office, SLS has a presence in Sydney and Bengaluru, India.

Thirdera said that the acquisition brings a high-quality technical capability, development expertise and business process consulting practise to its business.

To underscore its decision to expand into the region, the company references IDC research that found spending on public cloud services by companies in the Asia-Pacific region grew over 38% in 2020 to $36.6 billion.

SLS has completed over 250 projects in Asia-Pacific, and its business doubled in size from Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.

“Thirdera is focused on helping companies solve their biggest problems through the effective use of technology across the organisation,” said Thirdera chief executive Jason Wojahn.

“We’re incredibly excited to have SLS join our team as we continue to create the next level of ServiceNow solutions for clients. We plan to invest significantly in growing our resources not only in the APAC region but across the globe.”

ServiceNow ecosystem veteran and Cloud Sherpas executive Uriah Jacobs is joining Thirdera to lead the companies across the Asia Pacific region.

“ServiceNow has become the connective tissue between disparate systems and the orchestrator of workflows within the organisation. We are ecstatic to bring our ServiceNow expertise to clients in this region,” he said.