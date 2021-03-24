ServiceNow strikes deal to buy Intellibot

ServiceNow will acquire Intellibot, a Hyderabad, India-based developer of robotic process automation technology, under a deal the two companies announced Tuesday.

ServiceNow will natively build Intellibot’s RPA technology into its flagship Now Platform, extending the system’s core digital workflow capabilities by making it possible for customers to more easily automate repetitive tasks within end-to-end business processes.

Adding Intellibot to the Now Platform also will help customers advance their artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives, ServiceNow said, as well as better integrate the Now Platform with other modern and legacy systems.

“Our customers represent nearly 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and the vast majority are trying to drive automation across a mix of legacy and modern applications,” said Josh Kahn, senior vice president of Creator Workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. “With Intellibot we will extend ServiceNow’s ability to help customers connect systems so they can easily automate workflows and drive productivity.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ServiceNow said it expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter.

Intellibot was founded in 2015 by CEO Raghu “Alekh” Barli, CTO Srikanth Vemulapalli and COO Kushang Moorthy.

“Our RPA, combined with SeviceNow workflows, will help businesses better connect disparate systems to accelerate innovation and thrive in a new world of work,” Vemulapalli said in a statement.

Earlier this month ServiceNow delivered the Quebec Release of its Now Platform with a range of new capabilities and functionality that help customers more quickly adapt their workflows and business practices to meet changing conditions. Tuesday the company said the Intellibot acquisition would complement those capabilities by extending the platform’s AI and ML integrations and its low-code development, process mining, process automation, chatbot and virtual agent technologies.

ServiceNow said the acquisition also expands its presence in India and supports its “broader commitment to the Indian market” – one of the company’s fastest growing markets.

ServiceNow plans to develop two new data centre facilities in India by the first quarter of 2022 in order to meet local data residency requirements. The data centres will form part of ServiceNow’s advanced high-availability architecture and support the scalability of the company’s cloud services, the company said.

India already hosts SeviceNow’s second largest research and development centre and the company said it plans to double its staff in the country within the next three years.

This article originally appeared at crn.com