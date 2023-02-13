ServiceNow Sydney channel boss Richard Outten retires

ServiceNow’s Sydney strategic regional alliance manager Richard Outten is moving on after five years with the digital workflow management software vendor.

“After 36 years in the IT industry it is finally time for me to retire from permanent work at the end of February,” Outten said.

Before ServiceNow, Outten was Apptio’s Asia Pacific vice president and general manager; he joined in 2014 when the vendor first entered Australia.

He has held a number of other technical, management and sales roles at companies such as, Hewlett-Packard, PeopleSoft and IBM.

ServiceNow changed its partner program last month to allow IT service providers and resellers more flexibility in how they can incorporate the platform into their business model.

ServiceNow senior vice president, global alliances and partner ecosystem GTM operations Erica Volini said at the time that the previous program made partners commit to either resell the platform, do consulting and implementation, build new services on top of it or offer it as part of their own managed services.

“Today, these are all individual programs, and partners get slotted into one of them," Volini said.

"Now they can do one or all of them. We want partners to tell us how they want to work with us,” Volini added.