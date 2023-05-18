ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

Enterprise software vendor and digital workflow company ServiceNow said it has partnered with graphics card vendor and artificial intelligence chip maker NVIDIA to develop generative AI.

ServiceNow will use NVIDIA software, services and accelerated infrastructure to develop custom large language models, specifically for its ServiceNow Platform.

These models will be used to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and create new products and services.

The partnership will expand ServiceNow's already extensive AI functionality and help NVIDIA streamline its IT operations.

The partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the future of work, as it will automate many tasks that are currently performed by humans.

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are exploring intelligent virtual assistants and agents that can help quickly resolve a broad range of user questions and support requests.

The two are looking at case prioritisation with greater accuracy, saving time and improving outcomes for customer service agents.

Other use cases include automatic issue resolution, knowledge-base article generation, and chat summarization for faster hand-off, resolution, and wrap-up.

Customised learning and development recommendations for employees, based on natural language queries and information from their profiles is another use case.