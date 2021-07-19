ServiceNow to enable request, deployment of Windows 365 through Teams

ServiceNow has announced an integration that enables the request, approval, and receiving of Windows 365 cloud PCs through Microsoft Teams.

The solution has been co-developed with Microsoft, according to a blog post by ServiceNow ITSM business unit vice president and general manager Matt Schvimmer announcing the integration.

An employee request for a cloud PC through Teams starts a workflow that is sent to ServiceNow ITSM to gather the necessary approvals.

ITSM then uses Microsoft Azure Active Directory to add the requested user to the appropriate security grid, which automatically assigns the user a Windows 365 license.

When the cloud PC is ready, ITSM notifies the user in Microsoft Teams and provides access.

“As more and more companies settle into the new reality of hybrid work at scale, the ease of making desktops accessible from anywhere – along with the adoption of workflow technologies and processes all from a single platform – will be critical,” Schvimmer wrote in the post.

“More than half (59 percent) of employees say their companies don’t have a fully integrated system to manage digital workflows, according to The Work Survey by ServiceNow. On top of that, the use of digital collaboration tools has skyrocketed, with active users in Microsoft Teams surging to 145 million users per day in 2021, up from 75 million in 2020.”

The integration is expected to be available to existing ITSM customers as a free app in the ServiceNow Store in the next quarter.

ServiceNow also announced updates to its Workplace Service Delivery solution, adding mobile features for employees and improving data and insights to inform real estate costs and optimisation.

New features include single-click reservations in the mobile app with intelligent suggestions; data on the number of employees coming into a workplace on a given day, month or year; and improved mapping and wayfinding.