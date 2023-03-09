Shradha Angrish wins ESET's Women in Cyber Security Scholarship

By on
Shradha Angrish wins ESET's Women in Cyber Security Scholarship
Minister O'Neil, Shradha Angrish and Parvinder Walia, ESET Australia.

University of Adelaide student Shradha Angrish has won security vendor ESET's 2023 Women in Cyber Security Scholarship.

Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, Clare O'Neil, presented Angrish with the scholarship at Parliament House in Canberra, in conjunction with the International Women's day.

“Being awarded this scholarship is an honour and a privilege that inspires me to do more. To be recognised for my efforts is the best kind of encouragement." Angrish said.

"It’s an incredible reminder that there are people and support systems that want me to succeed," she added.

Angrish is currently enrolled at the University of Adelaide as an undergraduate.

She is studying for a double bachelors degree with honours in engineering, and mathematical and computer sciences at the university.

At high school, Angrish completed two research projects around digital privacy and reconnaissance satellites.

In 2020, Angrish was awarded the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) Award, recognising exceptional contributions to STEM learning, and she has also received the South Australian Certificate of Education Stage 2 merit for a research project on digital privacy, data rights, legal systems and public awareness.

The Australian Institute of Physics has also awarded Angrish its Future Physicist Award.

Launched in 2016, the Women in Cyber Security Scholarship is valued at $5000 in Australia where the program is in its second year.

Applicants must be enrolled at or accepted into an accredited college or university in Australia, and be citizens or permanent residents, and requires a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade point average or equivalent in 9.0 scale.

Minister O'Neil said initiatives such as ESET's scholarships compliment the work the government is doing to support the influx of women in cyber security, and added that she was proud to support any program like that one.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
clare oneil eset iwd security shradha angrish

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees

Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees
Zoom fires company president after just nine months

Zoom fires company president after just nine months
Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel

Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel
Australia has a hyperscaler "oligopoly"

Australia has a hyperscaler "oligopoly"

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?