Shradha Angrish wins ESET's Women in Cyber Security Scholarship

University of Adelaide student Shradha Angrish has won security vendor ESET's 2023 Women in Cyber Security Scholarship.

Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, Clare O'Neil, presented Angrish with the scholarship at Parliament House in Canberra, in conjunction with the International Women's day.

“Being awarded this scholarship is an honour and a privilege that inspires me to do more. To be recognised for my efforts is the best kind of encouragement." Angrish said.

"It’s an incredible reminder that there are people and support systems that want me to succeed," she added.

Angrish is currently enrolled at the University of Adelaide as an undergraduate.

She is studying for a double bachelors degree with honours in engineering, and mathematical and computer sciences at the university.

At high school, Angrish completed two research projects around digital privacy and reconnaissance satellites.

In 2020, Angrish was awarded the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) Award, recognising exceptional contributions to STEM learning, and she has also received the South Australian Certificate of Education Stage 2 merit for a research project on digital privacy, data rights, legal systems and public awareness.

The Australian Institute of Physics has also awarded Angrish its Future Physicist Award.

Launched in 2016, the Women in Cyber Security Scholarship is valued at $5000 in Australia where the program is in its second year.

Applicants must be enrolled at or accepted into an accredited college or university in Australia, and be citizens or permanent residents, and requires a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade point average or equivalent in 9.0 scale.

Minister O'Neil said initiatives such as ESET's scholarships compliment the work the government is doing to support the influx of women in cyber security, and added that she was proud to support any program like that one.