Silver Lake tables offer document for Software AG​

By on
Silver Lake tables offer document for Software AG&#8203;

Silver Lake officially submitted its offer document for Software AG on Wednesday, almost a month after announcing a €2.4 billion (US$2.64 billion) takeover bid.

The financial investor said that shareholders of the Darmstadt-based group could tender their shares at a price of €32 by June 14.

In its offer document, Silver Lake reiterated that it intends to delist Software AG as soon as practically possible after the transaction.

It has secured 30.1 per cent of the share capital through a binding agreement with company founder Peter Schnell's Software AG Foundation, a charitable foundation and longstanding anchor shareholder, and through purchases on the stock exchange.

However, a non-binding counteroffer from Rocket Software, which belongs to private equity firm Bain, plans to put up to €36 per share on the table.

Software AG's management and supervisory boards support Silver Lake despite Bain's higher offer, drawing criticism from minority shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Software AG's chairman of the board of directors, Silver Lake partner Christian Lucas, was absent from the AGM which was run by an external lawyer.

This is very uncommon for shareholder meetings in Germany.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ag enterprise lake silver software strategy

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion
TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365

TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365
Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal

Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal
AWS officially launches Auckland local zone

AWS officially launches Auckland local zone

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?