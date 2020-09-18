Silver Peak reveals certified deployment partner program

SD-WAN vendor Silver Peak has unveiled a new certified deployment partner (CDP) program, for the company’s Unity EdgeConnet platform.

UK-headquarted Teneo, which has an office in Sydney is one of the first local companies to be granted the certification.

“As an expert managed service provider, we are continuously seeking new ways to expand our knowledge base and expertise to better serve our customer,” a Teneo spokesperson said in a statement.

“Becoming a Silver Peak CDP partner enables us to further our ability to solve customers’ most challenging networking problems with an advanced SD-WAN edge solution that applies tomorrow’s logic to seamlessly connect users directly and securely to the applications that fuel business innovation.”

Silver Peak’s local boss Dean Vaughan said the CDP program was designed to scale in number of customers and number of partners.



To participate in the CDP program, partners must complete a training and certification regimen that requires deployment certifications with proctored exams. CDP partner certifications include:

SSP – Sales Professional

STSP – Technical Sales Professional

SPSP – Technical Professional

SPSX – Technical Expert

SDP – Deployment Professional

SDX – Deployment Expert

Silver Peak has required its CDPs to work under the supervision of one of the vendor’s engineers on initial engagements.