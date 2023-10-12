Simon Ractliffe rejoins Secureworks as ANZ and ASEAN regional MD

Simon Ractcliffe, Secureworks

Secureworks has appointed Simon Ractliffe as its regional managing director for Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN, with a remit to oversee all aspects of security vendor's go-to-market strategy.

The appointment marks a return to the same role at Dell majority owned Secureworks, a position that Ractliffe held between 2014 and 2017.

Ractliffe moves from cloud security vendor Qualys, where he worked as the general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

He has held senior roles at IBM and Singtel, and founded his own cybersecurity consultancy, PDR Co.

“Following several well documented data breaches in the region, organisations are facing increased public awareness, regulatory pressure as well as scrutiny around their cybersecurity strategies and policies," Ractcliffe said.

"These pressures are further exacerbated by a deepening talent shortage and siloed point solution environments,” he added.

“To respond to the ever-evolving challenges of cybersecurity, enterprises need platforms that can provide a consolidated view of their estate and work with their internal teams to drive better cybersecurity outcomes for less investment."

"Secureworks Taegis enables all this and more. It’s the right solution for today, whilst providing the flexibility for organisations to scale and build for tomorrow,” Ractliffe said.

Taegis is billed as a Software-as-a-Service, open extended detection and response platform that provides a single pane of glass view into organisations' cyber environments.

