Simpler Cisco Intersight licensing arrives

Cisco has made the licensing for its Intersight platform easier, to help customers deploy infrastructure and workloads faster.

Intersight provides lifecycle management delivered via the cloud, with an automation platform for compute, storage, and networking resources operations from data centres to the edge.

Instead of having four Intersight licensing tiers, Cisco will consolidate them into just two.

The Essentials suite enables full lifecycle operations with support and service, to manage server profiles and polices.

It can also manage firmware updates, server health monitoring, security advisories and provides other capabilites.

The Advantage tier meanwhile comes with the features of Essentials, and has an in-platform and ecosystem automation layered in.

Use cases for Advantage include low or no-code cloud orchestration, advanced server operations, multi-domain visibility, and third-party integrations such as IT service management.

Intersight is part of Cisco's new package of lighter-weight specialisations, aimed at better matching customers' changing buying behaviours with partners ability to deliver comprehensive solutions.