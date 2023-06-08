Simplyai adds to leadership team

Artificial intelligence and automation consultancy Simplyai has appointed Seisma chairman and Liverpool Partners operational adviser, John Scott, to its board.

Scott will chair the Simplyai board, following a capital injection by Liverpool Partners.

The size of the funding was not disclosed.

Having headed up Accenture Digital, Scott's background includes being a KPMG partner, and serving for five years as chief operating officer at Seven Group.

He also holds current director roles on the boards of Orbx, Boom Logistics, and tech management solutions firm IR.

Prior to Simplyai, Liverpool Partners acquired digital infrastructure provider Orro Group, and cloud advisory Seisma.

Simplyai also made two senior management appointments recently.

In May, Simplyai appointed John Valastro as its chief operating officer.

Valastro comes with experience frm Talent, Reveal Group, and Qantas.

Meanwhile Gladwin Mendez joined Simplyai as the company's chief customer and analytics after working as an independent consultant and also at Deloitte, KPMG and PwC.

Simplyai was named UIpath's Rising Star of the Year in 2021, recognised as a new partner that rapidly invested to build extensive capability and solutions, driving customer success.