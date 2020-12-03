Singapore-based NCS expands into Australia

Singapore-based managed services provider NCS has announced its expansion into Australia with digital innovation and services arm NCS NEXT.

The launch comes through a partnership with Optus’s services arm Optus Enterprise, collaborating on delivering integrated ICT and digital services to clients. NCS is a subsidiary of Singtel Group, which is also Optus’ parent company.

NCS NEXT aims to progressively expand its digital services offering in Australia to include data analytics, artificial intelligence and mobility. The company also aims to grow its headcount in the next two years and build a team of practice leads.

Leading the expansion is head of NEXT Solutions for Australia Andre Conti, Accenture's former Australian cloud boss.

“We are expanding our footprint beyond Singapore to build up a strategic presence in major markets for digital transformation and accelerate our growth in the Asia Pacific region,” NCS chief executive Ng Kuo Pin said.

“Australia’s adoption of technology has accelerated in recent years with a large addressable market and we see tremendous opportunities for enterprises and government organisations to further harness digital and cloud technologies for innovation.”

“Through NCS NEXT, we plan to bring our deep tech expertise and extensive regional experience in delivering key public and private sector projects to Australian clients, who can also leverage synergies from NCS’ innovation hubs in Singapore and across Asia Pacific through the exchanges of ideas, capabilities and resources.”

Optus Enterprise managing director Chris Mitchell said, “Through our partnership with NCS, Optus Enterprise has expanded its service offerings to support the digital transformation and innovation our clients demand in order for them to remain competitive in the Australian market.”

“Given the tremendous pace at which enterprise clients are adopting digital-first innovations, we feel the timing is right to bring this partnership to the market and look forward to working with NCS to continue this expansion.”