By on
Singapore security conference Black Hat Asia postponed by Coronavirus

Coronavirus has claimed another conference: the Black Hat Asia event has postponed itself.

CRN is registered to attend the event and today received an update from organisers that said "After careful consideration of the health and safety of our attendees and partners, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Black Hat Asia 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak."

The conference was scheduled for early April in Singapore. Organisers say they plan to re-schedule for some time in Q3.

The update doesn't mention what happens to sponsors, but does say delegates' tickets will be honored. 

Black Hat joins Cisco Live Australia and Mobile World Congress as casualties of the Coronavirus. 

