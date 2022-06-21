Singaporean AWS partner Xtremax expands into Australia, names Luke McLean as local boss

Singapore-headquartered cloud technology service provider Xtremax has expanded into Australia with new offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

The company has also appointed channel executive Luke McLean as senior business director for Australia to lead the local business and provide “strategic direction and oversight”.

Founded in 2003, Xtremax is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, specialising in multi-agency cloud platforms, saying it manages some 70 government agencies through the platform, which launches some 700 applications.

Xtremax also looks to launch its Cloud Primus and Nimbus Stream products locally, offering multi-vendor cloud management and cloud spend optimisation and monitoring capabilities to customers.

“The launch of our two offices in Australia marks an exciting chapter in our expansion plans across Asia Pacific,” Xtremax chief executive Denise Kee said.

“With our strong record in developing and managing large complex cloud infrastructure projects across ASEAN, we look forward to partnering with Australian businesses in the next step of their cloud journeys.”

McLean was hired from Sydney managed services provider TAS where he was chief business officer from 2020 to April 2022. He also worked at Veritas Technologies from 2017 to 2020 and at Brennan IT from 2014 to 2017.

Other previous stints include Thomas Duryea Consulting (now Logicalis Australia) from 2011 to 2014, Insight from 2008 to 2011 and at Dimension Data (now NTT Ltd) from 2004 to 2008.

Commenting on his appointment, McLean said, “I’m excited to be a part of the Xtremax family and I look forward to working closely with the team to further grow our business across the region as we broaden our product portfolio with innovative solutions to help accelerate our customers’ digital transformation.”

Kee added, “We are delighted to have Luke onboard, especially at a time when Xtremax’s cloud-first solutions have reached new heights in delivering compelling customer value.”

“Luke’s passion for driving customer-centric results, coupled with his strong technical and business expertise in the field will certainly present new opportunities for Xtremax to further accelerate our momentum across the region.”