Singapore's Certis Security partners with G:link

By on
Singapore's Certis Security partners with G:link

The privately owned Gold Coast Light Rail Link said it has engaged Certis Security to for its operations technology and physical security expertise.

Certis Security's parent company is the Singapore government's investment fund, Temasek Holdings, and has offices in Australia, Hong Kong and Qatar.

Gold Coast Light Rail, also known as G:link is a 20 kilometre long link that connects Helensvale with Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, with 19 stations and 18 trams.

G:link is managed by infrastructure operator Keolis Downer.

Certis will conduct a security risk review to identify key risks, and to assist G:link in reducing vulnerability to potential threats, the light rail operator said.

“Our partnership with G:link to elevate the security standards of their light rail transportation network speaks to our commitment in providing safe and secure environments for the community and for our customer," Steve Crews, regional general manager Queensland, Certis Australia said.

Certis has deployed data driven solutions such as its flagship global positioning system enabled Business Operations Support System (BOSS) that is to be used by all security guards for real time incident reporting.

The security vendor will also leverate near field communication (NFC) tagging for operations, allowing security officers to report incidents such as damage or graffiti, by scanning tags placed on critical infrastructure.

A Certis custom dashboard provides the ability to have real time monitoring of key metrics, along with data visualisation for enhanced transparency.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
certis security glink gold coast light rail keolis downer security

Partner Content

LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation

Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation
Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry seeks partners for ICT modernisation

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry seeks partners for ICT modernisation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?