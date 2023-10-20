Singapore's Certis Security partners with G:link

The privately owned Gold Coast Light Rail Link said it has engaged Certis Security to for its operations technology and physical security expertise.

Certis Security's parent company is the Singapore government's investment fund, Temasek Holdings, and has offices in Australia, Hong Kong and Qatar.

Gold Coast Light Rail, also known as G:link is a 20 kilometre long link that connects Helensvale with Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, with 19 stations and 18 trams.

G:link is managed by infrastructure operator Keolis Downer.

Certis will conduct a security risk review to identify key risks, and to assist G:link in reducing vulnerability to potential threats, the light rail operator said.

“Our partnership with G:link to elevate the security standards of their light rail transportation network speaks to our commitment in providing safe and secure environments for the community and for our customer," Steve Crews, regional general manager Queensland, Certis Australia said.

Certis has deployed data driven solutions such as its flagship global positioning system enabled Business Operations Support System (BOSS) that is to be used by all security guards for real time incident reporting.

The security vendor will also leverate near field communication (NFC) tagging for operations, allowing security officers to report incidents such as damage or graffiti, by scanning tags placed on critical infrastructure.

A Certis custom dashboard provides the ability to have real time monitoring of key metrics, along with data visualisation for enhanced transparency.