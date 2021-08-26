SingTel-owned NCS launches cloud "centre of excellence" in Melbourne

By on
SingTel-owned NCS launches cloud "centre of excellence" in Melbourne

Singapore-headquartered managed services provider NCS Group has opened a “centre of excellence” for cloud computing services in Melbourne as part of its Australian expansion.

The NCS NEXT Cloud Centre of Excellence aims to provide support for its government and enterprise customers looking to ramp up their cloud initiatives, with a team of multi-disciplinary, cloud-native practitioners and experienced project managers from across Asia-Pacific.

The facility is part of NCS’s NEXT Innovation Triangle, connecting Melbourne to the company’s operations in Singapore and Shenzhen, China.


NCS, owned by SingTel and a sibling company of Optus, arrived in Australia last year via a partnership with Optus Enterprise to bring integrated ICT and digital services to Australian industries and government sectors.

“Organisations don’t migrate to the cloud for the sake of it - they want to transform and offer new services and experiences to their customers. Emerging technologies like AI, edge computing and 5G, the applications that inspired Industry 4.0, have grown to maturity in Australia, to the point where governments and businesses alike are seeking to find real ways that they can be applied to their operations,” the centre of excellence’s lead Chris Fleischmann said.

“ NCS NEXT Cloud COE will facilitate the practical application of these technologies and help to find lasting solutions to the challenge’s local organisations face. By tapping into NCS’ 40 years of experience in supporting the public sector in APAC and our strong partner ecosystem, NCS Australia will play an active role in nurturing and pushing the local ICT space forwards”.

NCS Australia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Victoria, through the Department of Treasury and Finance’s Invest Victoria program, during the launch.

The company said it aims to create 500 new jobs within the market “over the next few years”, focusing on innovation, technology advancement, artificial intelligence, 5G-enabled internet of things (IoT) applications, advanced analytics and cloud.

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas commented, “Victoria is the tech capital of Australia and we’re so proud to welcome NCS to Melbourne, creating jobs and continuing our thriving reputation of innovation and excellence.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
chris fleischmann cloud ncs group optus services singapore tim pallas

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation
CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!
Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent

Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?