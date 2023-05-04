Sitecore names Gus Quiroga as Australian vice president

Sitecore names Gus Quiroga as Australian vice president
Gus Quiroga, Sitecore

Digital experience management software vendor Sitecore has named Gus Quiroga as area vice president for Australia.

Quiroga will be responsible for driving the sales and growth strategy for Sitecore in Australia, while working closely with technology alliance partners.

Sitecore said the appointment will “add significant experience in the technology-based customer experience market,” as Quiroga joins the role with over 15 years in the technology industry.

Prior to Sitecore, Quiroga worked at Hexaware Technologies as the general manager APAC and VP of financial services for the Mobiquity division, from 2021 to 2023.

He has also worked for Microsoft as Azure Data and AI business unit director from 2020 to 2021.

Quiroga has also worked for IBM as head of cognitive applications in its financial services and retail business, and has held various positions at IBM from 2015 to 2020. He has also worked for Experian, PGi and MF Group S.r.l.

“Gus has tremendous implementation skills and understands the challenges that all brands have in needing to move at speed and scale to achieve their business growth objectives,” Sitecore president APJ Joey Lim said.

“We believe Gus’s ability to tackle complex business and technology challenges and translate them into significant customer experience outcomes will be of great benefit to brands in Australia.”

“Sitecore has a tremendous history in content, and they have taken it to another level in recent years by making acquisitions that make them a powerful force across customer experience and digital commerce,” Quiroga said.

